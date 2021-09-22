Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review: A Real Pro Vacuum Cleaner

While there are several types of vacuum cleaners in India, robot vacuum cleaners are fast gaining popularity after the pandemic breakout. Though these aren’t as affordable as the canister vacuum, both of them have their own limitations in our day-to-day usage. If you have a budget and looking for a premium and reliable vacuum cleaner, then the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is a no-brainer. While the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro comes packed with a performance that’s unmatchable, it is also convenient to use by anyone in your home.

What’s in the box?

It is priced at Rs 52,900 and comes with several accessories and fittings.

In the box, you get the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro, Nickel Torque Drive, Soft Roller Cleaner head, Docking station, Charger, Quick-release crevice tool, Quick-release combination tool, Quick-release mini motorized tool, Quick-release mini soft dusting brush, Wand Storage clip, Quick-release mattress tool, Quick-release up-top adapter, and Quick-release extension hose. Unlike the earlier V11 Absolute Pro, the 2021 model comes with a swappable battery.

With the Crevice tool, the Dyson V11 looks similar to laser guns in science-fiction movies. Unlike the canister vacuum cleaners, you don’t need to hide your V11 in a shelf. You get a docking station for hanging the vacuum cleaner on the wall. In the beautiful Nickel and Blue color combination, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro looks good on the wall. Also, the big transparent dustbin can indicate when the debris reaches the max level. To empty the 0.54-liter bin, all you need to do is point towards the dustbin and push the red handle.

Performance unlike others

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro can capture 99.97 percent of particles, including the ones as small as 0.3 microns. Speaking of the performance, Dyson uses Radial Root Cyclone technology that generates 185 AW of suction to suck dust into the bin without clogging the filter. Unlike other vacuums, there’s no loss of suction on this machine. It comes with a total of three modes for different levels of suction power – Eco, Medium, and Boost. However, the medium mode changes to auto when using the vacuum with the High Torque cleaner is attached.

While the eco mode provides the maximum run time, the boost mode prioritizes the performance over the battery life. In the boost mode, the motor revs up to 1,25,000rpm making it the most powerful vacuum cleaner. The seven-cell nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery can provide up to 60 minutes of run time. However, the run time of the vacuum can vary based on the accessory connected to it and the floor type. The LCD screen on the back shows the remaining run time which is calculated in real-time.

With the charging adapter, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro takes up to 4.5 hours for a full charge. If you intend to use it for longer durations, we recommend purchasing an additional click-in battery to double the run time of your machine. While there is no power button to switch on or off, all you need to do is press and hold the trigger to starting sucking the dust. There is also a filter on the back of the vacuum to filter the sucked air before exhausting. The screen on your machine will show an alert when it’s time to clean the filter.

Is this the best vacuum for you?

It can be washed under the tap, but require a replacement when it is completely worn out. Unlike the robot vacuum cleaners which can only sweep floors, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro with several attachments can do a lot more. It can also make sure the stairway and the other floors are clean too. For example, the mini motorized tool can be used for sucking the dirt in tight spaces like inside the car. Whereas the Crevice tool can be used to clean through the gaps on the sofa. And all this while you don’t have to tackle any wires.