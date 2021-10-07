Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Unboxing – Captures PM0.1 Dust, Allergens and Viruses Perfectly

We recently unboxed the Dyson V11 Pro cord-free vacuum. As we all know, the Malmesbury, UK headquartered company also sells air purifiers and hair care products. Today, we have the newly launched Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier and heater (HP07) to unbox. It has a futuristic design that is noticeable at first glance and comes loaded with a bunch of smart features. If you have a budget and looking to add a premium air purifier to your home or office, then this new launch from Dyson could impress you.

It’s not just a HEPA air purifier, but also a heater and a bladeless fan. It’s one of a kind for now. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier and heater come in White/Silver and Black/Nickel color options and are currently retailing for Rs 47,515. Along with the purifier itself, there is also a remote control, HEPA+Carbon filter, and power supply adapter inside the retail package. With the HEPA H13 and activated carbon filter, the machine can capture 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

The replacement HEPA+Carbon air purifier filter is priced at Rs 4,980 each. With this launch, the company also made the whole machine meet HEPA H13 standard and not just the filter itself. Just like the earlier Dyson purifiers, the remote control offered with this new machine also has a curved shape and is magnetized to store elegantly on top of the purifier. Users can also access the smart features by installing the Dyson Link app on their Android or iOS device. The Dyson Link app is available both on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Additionally, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier and heater can be paired with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri for easy voice control.

It can even oscillate up to 350 degrees for quickly heating or colling the whole room evenly. Users can also disable the cooling and heating functionality and use it only for purifying the air in the room. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier and heater can also monitor and display indoor humidity and air quality data including PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2 in real-time. It will also display the overall AQI (updated every 12 seconds) & 24-hour AQI graph on the circular LCD screen. The same data can also be accessed from anywhere using the Dyson Link app.

Note that the continuous tracking option is turned off by default and needed to be turned on manually. You can do it by pressing and holding the auto mode button on the remote control for 5 seconds. The screen on the purifier will also display the remaining filter life and will alert when it needs replacing. There is also a night mode button on the remote control for keeping the machine quieter at night time. However, the machine only comes with a standby ON/OFF button and nothing else to control the features. The mesh part on the bottom of the tower includes the HEPA filter for sucking in the air.

When the air passes through the filter, all the harmful pollutants are captured. Talking about the dimensions, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier and heater measure 248mm in width and 764mm in height. The machine weighs around 8.5kg. Unlike the standalone products which can be season-specific, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool purifier and heater can be used year-round. Still, the premium price tag means it is not catered for all. For those who can afford it, there won’t be any trouble using the machine daily year after year.