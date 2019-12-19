Did this Eight Year Old Kid Really earned $26 Million to become Highest Paid YouTuber in 2019?

Ryan Kaji is a well-known YouTuber whose real name is Ryan Guan and was also the highest earner on YouTube for the year 2018 with $22 Million. Now, Forbes has listed him as the highest-paid YouTuber for the year 2019 with his earning from the video platform reaching $26 Million (approx 184 Crores). This kid’s channel called Ryan’s World was launched in the year 2015 when he was 3 years old.

His channel was called as Ryan ToysReview initially which was renamed after a consumer advocacy organization, Truth in Advertising filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Truth in Advertising has accused the channel of not mentioning the videos that have been sponsored. The channel initially consisted of unboxing Videos wherein, the Ryan used to unbox the toys and also used to play with them.

Now, the channel is also offering educational videos along with the toy’s content. Ryan also has a channel along with his family which is called Ryan’s Family Review where he along with his parents and twin sister give reviews and have over 5 Million subscribers. Second in the list for top YouTube earnings comes the channel Dude Perfect, which runs by a group of friends attempting many interesting feats.

Another child star channel is in the third position, who at the age of 5 has earned $18 Million from YouTube. Anastasia Radzinskaya is a Russian girl who also has channels like Nasty Vlog and Funny Stacy. Well, with YouTube being watched by almost every age category for different reasons, it also can be one of the biggest sources of income for the creators. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news.

Source