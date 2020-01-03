200 Million 5G Phone Sales Predicted in 2020

Goldman Sachs is forecasting 200 Million 5G smartphone shipments to happen Globally this year in 2020. According to the reports, his estimates come as a part of a recently published report and are also signaling a 20 fold increase compared to the 5G phone shipments for 2019. He also mentions that the largest part of those will be destined for Chinese markets and high demand from consumers will also accelerate 5G base station deployment.

According to 2019 reports, 32 countries and regions around the world will realize the commercial application of 5G networks. Moreover, 60 networks will make 5G commercially available. It also mentioned that by the end of 2019 the number of global 5G network will reach 65 with more than 200 terminals, I million base station shipments and over 10 million users.

We very well know that the US is behind China in 5G development and China along with its Chinese companies are ahead in the development of 5G. South Korea was first to commercially launch the 5G network but it does not have the numbers to compete with China. On the other hand, Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun has announced the company is planning to invest CNY 50 billion in 5G, AI and loT over the next five years.

Jun has also said that the company is planning to release more than 10 5G smartphones in 2020.

