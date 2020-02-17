Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India with Water Resistance for Rs. 1399

Xiaomi has launched its Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker today which is exclusively made for India. The speaker was expected to be launched soon and it happened today. This new device comes with IPX5 ratings for water resistance and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 with a one-key function to answer or end a call. The speaker comes with 5W output and offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Well, the speaker is meant for carrying it outdoor if you like to listen to music while swimming inside the pool or sitting on the beach to relax. Since it comes with a loop strip, it will be easier to carry this palm sizer speaker where ever you go. Furthermore, the Mi Outdoor Speaker will work with the voice assistant on Android as well as iOS with a simple touch of a button.

There is an AUX port to connect any device without the requirement of Bluetooth. Xiaomi has included a 2000mAh battery with this speaker that provides up to 20 hours of battery life. The water-resistant body of this speaker is IPX5 certified to protect it from splashes and liquid spills. Furthermore, there is Bluetooth v5.0 with a one-key function to answer or end a call.

The speaker has a Built-in passive radiator which effectively enhances the low-frequency sound effect and also comes with a diaphragm with Canadian longer fiber film with a perfect damping system. The device is available in Black color option and is priced at Rs. 1,399 from Mi.com. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.