Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be featuring 1.2 “ Display, Could Support Google Pay

Looks like Xiaomi is already prepping its Mi Band 5 after the success it has seen in the smart band segment. Mi Band 4 sold over 1 million units in eight days and is also one of the best selling fitness trackers on the market. Xiaomi’s Mi band was made available globally and also comes with decent features for its pricing which is also one of the reasons for its good success.

According to the latest leaks, the Mi Band 5 will be coming with a larger 1.2-inch display with the support for NFC on the global version. The addition of the NFC feature will allow the Mi band users to make payments which will also include Google Pay support. The Mi Band 4 supported only Mi Pay payment but looks like Xiaomi will be changing it with the launch of its next Mi Band.

The NFC version of the Mi Band 4 was sold out very quickly and with the addition of operability on the upcoming Mi band, it will be interesting. We know that Xiaomi makes its Mi bands with the collaboration of Huami and the company has already confirmed the same. The Mi Band 5 is expected to be launched around June 2020 and could be priced around CNY 179 (approx Rs. 1,799).

We might see a slight variation in the pricing for the international versions but we have to wait a few more months to actually the band. Did you use the Mi Band 4? Are you waiting for the Mi band 5? Let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more news and updates.