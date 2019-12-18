Will the Upcoming Galaxy Note10 Lite come with a Flat Display?

Well, the upcoming Galaxy Note10 Lite from Samsung is yet to be released and we have few renders of the same already. The latest leaks reveal the different color options of the smartphone phone along with its S Pens. We have already seen a few leaks of the same earlier and this new one shows a flat display. We have seen the flat display Note device earlier also but it’s been a long time now. The last Note device that featured a flat display was the Samsung Galaxy Note5 and looks like this lower price bracket device will also be getting one.

According to the leaked images, the new smartphone from the Note series will be coming with a punch-hole selfie camera that is placed on the counter of the top similar to Note10. On the back, we can find a rectangular shaped camera setup with three cameras. We can expect a similar kind of design to be used on the Galaxy S11 also but we have to wait for confirmation.

The volume rockers along with the power button are placed on the right of the device, unlike its sibling Note10 which had its power button on the left. We have always been fascinated with the innovation of the Note series from the South Korean Giant and it also once of the best selling series for the company. Since this Galaxy Note10 Lite is targeted to come with a lower price bracket we can expect few trimmed down features when compared to its bigger sibling Galaxy Note 10.

We might also see a lite variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 to target the mid-range segment. Furthermore, the Note10Lite could be coming with Bluetooth v5.1 for its S Pen and said to be priced around €610. We have not got any specific timeline for the launch of the device yet, but according to earlier leaks, the release date is said to be 27th of December. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source