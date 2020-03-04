WhatsApp Dark Mode Now Available for Android & iPhone

One of the most awaited Dark Mode for Whatsapp is now available for Android and iPhone. Recently, the Dark Theme on WhatsApp was made available on Beta via APK and now the stable version is being pushed for both the platforms. While detailing the research and development behind the feature, the company said that it aims to reduce eye strain in low light environments and reduce awkward moments.

The Dark UI is designed to focus on important information based on information hierarchy and the developers have also optimized the dark mode with improved readability by minimizing eye fatigue using system default colors on iPhone and Android. The Android 10 users along with iOS 13 users can enable the dark mode from the system settings.

While the Android 9 and below users have to go to the WhatsApp settings and click on Chats and then select Theme. Here you can find the option of Turing on/off the dark mode. The dark mode was made available for multiple apps from last year to make sure the battery on the device is saved and also the users have improved readability with less eye fatigue in low light conditions.

The Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp is one of the biggest messaging services across the globe and has been receiving many updates ever since it was taken over by the social media giant – Facebook. The update will be rolled out via OTA so it might take some time to hit your device and should be reaching in the next few days. Comment in the section below if you have received this stable update and comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same.