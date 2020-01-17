What made POCO to Split from Xiaomi to Become an Independent brand?

It is been quite a while we heard about to Poco and now there is an official word form the company that it is going to become an Independent brand now. Initially, the sub-brand of Xiaomi launched the Pocophone F1 in 2018 which was the affordable flagship phone. Xiaomi has announced that it is splitting with POCO and is now going to be an independent brand.

Excited to share: #POCO will now be an independent brand! What started as a sub-brand within Xiaomi, has grown into its own identity. POCO F1 was an incredibly popular phone. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own. Join me in wishing @IndiaPOCO all the best. — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2020

According to a media release shared by Xiaomi, POCO will now be running on its own team and go-to-market strategy. Redmi split from Xiaomi early last year, in January and has launched several smartphones and also expended its portfolio of product categories. Looks like the POCO will now be India focussed since the new twitter handle is @IndiaPOCO and the website has been changed to poco.in.

In the email released, Xiaomi VP and India MD, Manu Jain said – “What started as a sub-brand in Poco has grown into its own identity in a short span of time. Poco F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now,”

Manu Kumar has also explained and spoke about Poco and mentioned that the company didn’t launch a new product under the POCO lineup and in 2019, the company has tried to figure out how to improve and bring more similar products but the expectation from products under the POCO brands are very high. He also mentioned that POCO is making a comeback as a separate brand and a separate legal entity and with a separate team.

There was no timeline mentioned but Manu mentioned that the company will be focussing on speed, gaming, and performance and more details will be shared by the POCO team. What do you think about this move from POCO? Comment in the section below to share your views and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.