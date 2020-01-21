Uber Eats in India gets Acquired by Zomato for around $350 Million

Uber Eats which was launched in 2017 has been acquired by Zomato and today the same has been announced. Uber Eats is an online food delivery service launched by Uber but it has not tasted much success since then. Now, Zomato which another food delivery service has take-over Uber Eats in India in an all-stock transaction which gives Uber 9.99 percent ownership in Zomato.

From today, Uber will stop its operations in India and direct all the restaurants, Delivery partners and users of the Uber Eats apps to the Zomato platform. If the user has ordered anything on Uber Eats after July 1, 2019, the account will be transferred to Zomato so that you do not have to set up a new one. Furthermore, Selected users who have moved from Uber Eats get a 50 percent discount on the next 3 orders and exclusive 3 months of Zomato Gold Trial.

All the delivery partners who were working with Uber Eats India will be transferred to Zomato and they don’t have to lose their jobs. The founder and CEO of Zomato – Deepinder Goyal has said that – “We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category”.

The CEO of Uber also said that their Uber Eats team in India has achieved an incredible amount over the past two years and Uber will continue to invest in growing their local ride business which a clear category leader. Dara Khosrowshashi has also wished Zomato for their success. What do you think about this? Comment in the section below and stay tuned too PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.