This ScanWatch From Withings offers Medical-grade Electrocardiogram & Sleep Apnea Detection

Well, ScanWatch is a new hybrid smartwatch from Withings with looks similar to its predecessor Steel HR. This new offering from the company is touted to be “most medically advance wearable”. Withings is well known for its connected health products and for its analog-style smartwatches and today at CES 2020, it has announced its ScanWatch that comes with many health tracking capabilities.

Last year, Withings and Move ECG were announced as coin cell battery-powered devices that come off as quartz wristwatches. The new device comes with a circular PMOLED display while at 6 there is a sundial dedicated to daily step goal percentage. This new device comes with the largest display from the company to date and also has a redesigned crown.

To power the ScanWatch there is a battery that is claimed to be offering 30-day usage with a single charge. This smartwatch now comes with an ECG similar to what we have seen with the Move ECG. The user can utilize this feature to check their heart health whenever they require in 30 seconds. The watch uses three built-in sensors that are placed on the sides and bottom.

By continuously monitoring the user’s heart rate, it will check for any irregularities which could indicate AFib and prompt the user to take an ECG reading. Furthermore, it will also offer its users, sleep apnea detection using the Sp02 sensor and monitor the user’s blood oxygen saturation levels to detect if the users are suffering from inadequate breathing while sleeping.

The watch will also track the quality of sleep and has a Smart Wake-up feature that will be waking up the users at the optimal point of the user’s sleep cycle. All this data is saved to Withings Health Mate app and it can also be shared with the doctor. It is capable of motoring 30 different activities and also integrates with more than 100 third party apps.

The watch is expected to be available around the second quarter of 2020 and will be priced at €249/£229/$249 for the 38mm size and €299/£279/$299 for the bigger 42mm size. The device has not been passed the CE and FDA as of now and will be available in the US and Europe regions initially. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.