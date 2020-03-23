Realme’s New Narzo Series Monkier Explained

Realme Narzo is the new smartphone series from Realme introduced last week. While we all know that it’s a new smartphone series from Realme, what does Narzo actually mean? Does it have a dictionary definition? yes, not likely. Narzo is nothing button but a shortened version of Next-level camera, A class processor, Remarkable battery, Zenith of Design, Outstanding display.

Well, this new moniker is positively charming. As it also suggests us Realme’s locus on where this new smartphone series fits in their current portfolio. Realme is set to launch its Narzo 10 and 10A smartphones on March 26th, which is pretty evident by now. While the company had revealed the moniker on its website, it had additionally started to tease us on what to expect on both these smartphones.

Cameras

To begin with, let us go in order with moniker itself. N – Next level camera, meaning there are multiple cameras on the back. For instance, Narzo 10 could come with up to four cameras on the rear. The presumably cheaper variant – the Narzo 10A would be featuring triple rear cameras with a primary camera featuring an aperture of f/1.8. The teased images on the Realme website hints us that the rear cameras are AI-powered.

On the other hand, the camera samples on the website also unveiled that Realme Narzo 10 would be equipped with a 48MP primary camera, which is also AI-powered.

Processor

The A-class processor on the latest Realme series indicates gaming-centric chipsets, under the hood. This could be mean both the Narzo series phone could be coming with ‘G’ series chipsets either from Qualcomm or MediaTek. Realme also hints that these processors are yet to be announced in the Indian markets.

Battery

The Remarkable battery under this new series indicates a massive 5000mAh battery, which also supports the company’s Quick Charge technology as well. However, it is still unclear on which of these two smartphones would feature this huge battery.

Design

Narzo also has a Z in it, meaning Zenith of Design, which further hints a powerful design. Going by the images on the website, the back of these series phones could feature another unique design on the rear. The images tease a vertical stripes composition, which looks pretty much identical to earlier released Realme 6i smartphone.

Display

And last but not the least, the O in the Narzo indicates an outstanding display, which translates to dewdrop notch display, nothing fancy here. The company had revealed these Narzo series would be coming with 6.5-inches full-screen displays that further achieve a screen to body ratio of 89.8%.

Well, that sums up the Narzo moniker from Realme. The latest series are rumoured to be competing with Xiaomi’s Redmi and Poco series, which fall under the mid-range segment. Let us wait till 26th of this month on what the Narzo series brings to the table especially targeting the younger audience aka Gen Z, according to Realme.

