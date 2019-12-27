Realme X50 5G Smartphone to Come with Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner

Realme has been teasing about its new flagship smartphone from the last few weeks. The upcoming Realme X50 will also be the company’s first-ever 5G smartphone. While the already released teaser images revealed the design of the device, the latest post on Weibo confirms the device to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the recently launched OPPO Reno 3 smartphones came with an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Redmi K30 smartphones from Xiaomi are equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Realme X50 along with Realme Buds Air will be officially unveiled in China on January 7th. Realme is already retailing their True Wireless Earbuds in the Indian market for Just Rs 3,999. The company has already confirmed the Realme X50 5G to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform built on 7nm EUV process. It features Kryo 475 CPU and Adreno 620 GPU. The device also supports dual-mode 5G and dual-channel WiFi. It will also feature liquid cooling technology for better dissipation of heat.

As seen on the OPPO Reno 3 Pro, the Realme X50 also comes with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. Coming to the front, the device will most likely sport Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As shown in the teaser images, the Realme X50 might sport punch-hole camera setup with dual selfie cameras. It will be running on the latest Android 10 based ColorOS 7 out of the box. While there is no plan for the company to launch the 4G version in China, we expect to see the Realme X50 without 5G support in the Indian market.

Talking about the design, the rear of the device looks similar to the Realme XT and the all-new Realme X2 smartphones. While the power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner is placed on the right edge, the volume rocker can be found on the left edge. While the official launch date is more than a week away, we might get more details about the Realme X50 in the coming days. Stay tuned on Phone Radar for more details!