Realme Smart TV 4K With Dolby Vision – First Impressions

Realme entered the smart TV market almost a year ago with two models. Now, the company has launched the Realme Smart TV 4K in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes. While the last year’s 43-inch smart TV with 1080p resolution was launched at Rs 21,999, the newly launched 43-inch 4K model costs slightly higher at Rs 27,999. However, the slightly increased cost can be justified by the better resolution panel, hands-free Google Assistant support, and much more.

The company seems to have focused on offering a premium TV viewing experience with this smart TV. Even at its asking price, the new Realme Smart TV 4K is aggressively priced compared to the other 43-inch 4K smart TVs available in the market. The smart TV is also accompanied by a voice search-enabled remote controller. Speaking of the remote, it features a dedicated mute button and hotkeys for Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Assistant.

Moreover, setting up the TV with two base stands is a breeze. If you don’t have space for keeping on the TV unit, you can also opt for wall mounting. However, the accessories for the wall mounting setup has to be purchased separately. There is also a warranty card, a quick start guide, and an instruction manual inside the box. Once the device is powered on using the removable power cord, you will be greeted by the regular Android TV setup screen.

Unlike other Chinese manufacturers, Realme has opted to offer a stock-like Android TV user interface that is clutter-free and easy to navigate. Compared to previous Realme TVs, the UI on the 2021 Realme Smart TV 4K is exceptionally better. On the software front, this TV is smooth and lag-free so far. Coming to the display, the 43-inch 4K panel offers 3840 by 2160 pixels resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle.

It supports Dolby Vision and the in-house Chroma Boost and offers 1.07 billion colors with an ultra-wide color gamut up to 83% NTSC and 90% DCI-P3. Under the hood, the TV is powered by the 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor featuring Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz and a Mali G52 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is also a 4-speaker setup with a total output of 24W and supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS HD.

One of the newly added features is the hands-free Google Assistant. Users can take advantage of the quad built-in microphones to talk with the TV’s Google Assistant without the need for the remote. There is also a dedicated switch on the back of the TV to turn off the onboard microphones. Speaking of the I/O on this new Realme Smart TV 4K, it features 3 HDMI (1 with ARC), 2 USB, AV, Tuner, Antenna, LAN, and Audio Out ports.

On the connectivity front, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. The 2021 Realme Smart TV 4K runs on Android 10 out of the box. Apart from the standard one-year warranty, Realme also offers one more year of screen warranty for free. With a price tag of Rs 27,999, the 43-inch 4K smart TV from Realme offers excellent value for money. If you are looking for a slightly larger screen, the 50-inch Realme 4K smart TV costs Rs 39,999. Apart from the larger screen size, the 50-inch model shares the same specs with the 43-inch model. Both the Realme Smart TV 4K variants will go on sale starting June 4th on Flipkart.com and Realme.com.