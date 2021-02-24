Realme Narzo 30A Unboxing And First Impressions: Best Budget Gaming Phone

Realme launched two new smartphones in the new Narzo 30 series along with the budget ANC earbuds. The Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones were unveiled less than a month after the launch of Realme X7 smartphones. The Realme Narzo 30A (RMX3171) is also the most affordable Realme smartphone to launch this year. It comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, respectively.

The base variant (3GB + 32GB) costs just Rs 8,999. Users can spend extra Rs 1,000 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The Narzo 30A smartphone comes in a tall blue color packaging. Opening up the box, you will be greeted by a smaller compartment that includes the SIM ejector tool, safety guide, and quick guide. Underneath it is the Narzo 30A smartphone in Laser Blue color. It is available in Laser Black color as well. Also included are the 18W power adapter and USB Type-C charging cable.

Surprisingly, the company has decided not to include any kind of protective case in the box. On the front of the device is a tall 6.5-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Narzo 30A measures 9.8mm at its thickest and weighs in at 207 grams. With the waterdrop notch and a slightly thicker bottom bezel, this device’s display offers an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

For the asking price of under Rs 10,000, the display on the Narzo 30A looks vibrant and quite bright. However, there is no protection offered for the display on the front. Coming to the performance, it comes packed with a 12nm Helio G85 processor featuring 2x Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The 2-core Mali-G52 GPU also puts out decent performance for 720p gaming. The Helio G85 chipset inside the Narzo 30A is quite capable of handling any task you throw at it.

It packs 3GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB/64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The device also includes a triple card slot to hold two nano-SIM cards and one MicroSD card. There isn’t much to complain about the specs for the price it is available. In terms of battery life, the chunky 6000mAh battery combined with the 12nm chipset and HD+ display should make it easily last for more than a day of usage.

According to the company, the battery on this device will allow for 52 hours of talk time. We need to test out for a much longer duration to confirm any of these claims. Moreover, the device also supports wired reverse charging. Speaking of the cameras, the squarish camera module only holds two camera sensors. There is a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a B&W portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

The company should have gone with an ultra-wide sensor as the secondary rear camera, I think. Nevertheless, the device got a dedicated portrait mode even without the depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It can record videos up to 1080p at 30fps using the front and rear cameras. There is also a circular fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device.

While the power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge, the SIM card slot is placed on the opposite side. The 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker can be spotted on the bottom edge. Though it runs on the Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 out of the box, the company mentioned rolling out the Realme UI 2.0 update soon.

In terms of connectivity, the Narzo 30A supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. While the two-tone design looks refreshing, the build quality isn’t that satisfying. Apparently, the newly launched Narzo 30A is a huge upgrade over the last year’s Narzo 20A. If you are looking for a new budget Android smartphone under Rs 10,000, this is one of the best options.