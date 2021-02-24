Realme Buds Air 2 Unboxing & First Impressions: Most Affordable ANC Earbuds!

Alongside the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones, Realme also launched the Realme Buds Air 2 in the Indian market. These new Buds Air 2 are the successor of the company’s first truly wireless earbuds — Realme Buds Air. In India, the Realme Buds Air 2 will retail for Rs 3,299. The second-gen Buds Air are Rs 700 cheaper than Realme’s original TWS earbuds launched last year.

The Realme Buds Air 2 will go on sale starting March 2nd via Flipkart and Realme.com. Opening up the package, you will immediately see the charging case with the earbuds placed inside it. Also included are the user guide, USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable, and two extra pairs of replaceable silicone tips. The IPX5 rating also makes this sweatproof.

Unlike the original Realme Buds Air, the second-gen earbuds feature silicone tips for a customized fit and passive noise cancellation. The Realme Buds Air 2 come in Close Black and Closer White color options. However, the protruding stem of these white color earbuds come with a shiny metallic finish. While the company thinks the chrome-like finish is a head turner, I think it makes them look a little odd.

Though the charging case is made of plastic, it doesn’t feel fragile. The charging case along with the two earbuds weigh just 42.7 grams. The Realme logo and notification LED light can be spotted on the front of the case. On the right side is the pairing button. Moreover, the Realme Buds Air 2 come with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and supports Google fast pair for easier pairing with Android smartphones.

Just flip open the charging case to pair instantly with your smartphone using a single tap. First and foremost, users need to download and install the Realme Link to make any customizations. The Realme Buds Air 2 is also one of the most affordable TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). It is mentioned to filter up to 25 decibels of noise cancellation.

Speaking of the battery life, the earbuds alone will last up to 5 hours. Combining earbuds and charging case will offer a total of up to 25 hours of playback time with ANC off (up to 22.5 hours with ANC on). These new earbuds also support fast charging. A quick 10 minutes of charging will give you up to 120 minutes of playback. Inside the Realme Buds Air 2 is the all-new Realme R2 chip.

The company also opted for the 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi driver for richer bass and clearer sound. Much like the older TWS earbuds from Realme, the new Buds Air 2 also come with a dedicated low latency mode of just 88ms for gaming. The on-device touch controls include double-tap to play/pause and answer/end calls and triple tap to skip tracks and reject calls. Users can press and hold for 2 seconds on any one of the earbuds to switch between ANC and transparency modes.

To turn on/off the gaming mode, the user needs to press and hold on both the earbuds. With all the above specifications and a few hours of hands-on experience, the Realme Buds Air 2 looks like the best deal for the pair of TWS earbuds with ANC support. The earbuds offer rich bass and sound quality along with a long lasting battery life. Notably, the Realme Buds Air 2 with dual microphones also deliver superior call quality.