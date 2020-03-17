Realme 6i Launched is the World’s First Smartphone to Feature New MediaTek H80 SoC

Realme has surprised with the launch of Realme 6i in the Myanmar market. The company had unveiled a successor to the Realme 5i smartphone launched in India, back in January this year. While the Realme 5i had been considered as old wine in a new bottle, as it was a trimmed down version of Realme 5 of last year, this new Realme 6i smartphone comes as a surprise in the Mynnammar market. However, the Indian availability and launch of the new Realme 6i is yet to be known.

The Realme 6i similar to its predecessor packs in a 6.5-inches HD+ display, which is a full-screen display featuring a mini-drop notch. In terms of design, Realme has brought in Naoto Fukasawa, who had designed Realme X smartphones earlier, had now designed the new Reealme 6i as well that features similar design aesthetic. The design includes a vertical stripe design on the rear, which houses quad rear cameras and is available in White Milk and Green Tea colour variants. Also, the design on the back includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The Realme 6i will be the world’s first smartphone to feature the new MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is an octa-core processor with Mali G52 GPU, which further claimes to achieve Anttutu scores reaching more than 2000K+, according to Realme. In terms of storage, the Realme 6i will be available in either 3GB/4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage respectively.

Along with the processor, the cameras on the Realme 6i also see a significant improvement when compared to its predecessor. The latest Realme 6i is equipped with quad cameras on the back, as suggested. Of which, the primary sensor is a 48MP AI-powered camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that has a 119-degree fov. Also, the rear cameras include a 2MP macro (4cm) and 2MP portrait cameras. On the front, the mini drop notch holds in a 16MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie shooter additionally features AI Beauty and HDR modes as well.

The Realme 6i is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that further supports the company’s 18W Quick Charge support via USB Type-C. Lastly, the Realme 6i ships with Android 10-based realmeUI out-of-the-box.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 6i is launched in Myanmar market with pricing starting from 2,49,900 MMK (Rs 12,900 approx) for the base 3GB+64GB variant. And the larger 4GB+128GB variant is priced at 2,99,900 MMK (Rs 15,500). The Realme 6i will be available for pre-pre order starting from 18th March to 26th March.

