Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC in the works? – Details

Qualcomm, after recent announcements of its entry-level to mid-range chipsets – Snapdragon 460, Snapdragon 662 & Snapdragon 720G SoCs might already be in the works for a successor to its flagship processor as well. The recently launched Galaxy S20 series smartphones were powered by the company’s flagship processor – the Snapdragon 865 SoC. According to a well-known tipster – Digital Chat Station and his Weibo post, it is believed that the 865+ SoC is said to be in the works and could be scheduled to launch in the third-quarter i.e Q3 of this year.

The tipster has further suggested that the chipsets’ engineering parameters could bee completed in two months from now on scheduling the release quarter, which Q3, 2020. This is significantly similar to what we have witnessed with the previous flagship iteration of Qualcomm’s flagship processor of last year, the Snapdragon 855 and the 855+. The Snapdragon 855+ had been an incremental upgrade of the flagship 855 SoC, wherein the former was announced a few months later after the flagship SoC’s launch. This same pattern appears to be continuing this year as well, and the same could be happening with the smartphones as well.

Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor – the Snapdragon 865 has been announced late December of 2019 and the phones with the chipset are available to public starting with the recently launched Galaxy S20 series smartphone and it could be seen in the upcoming other premium players like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme as well in the country. However, the upcoming 865+, which is supposedly in works and predicted to be launched in Q3 of this year, the handsets featuring this chipset are too early to be guessed right now. But, there could be a possibility that phones that are being released in the later half of this year, are most likely to be the ones that are going to featuring this anticipated Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

To give you an overview, of the pattern followed by Qualcomm for its ‘Plus’ version chipsets, as mentioned earlier, the Snapdragon 855+ had been an incremental upgrade of the Snapdragon 855 SoC, with a significant upgrades in terms of clock speeds and also with notable improvements of 15% in terms of GPU performance as well. While the newly announced Snapdragon 865 SoC is already a powerful chipset it still doesn’t feature an integrated 5G modem built into the chipset yet, there could be a possibility that anticipated 865+ could be integrated with 5G modem built-in. And, also the current Snapdragon 865 already supports 144Hz refresh rate displays, the 865+ could improve the performance of those displays, which are also expected to come in the premium flagship segment phones of this year.

As the 5G rollout is evident for the smartphones releasing this year including the phones releasing in the later of this year, this could be mean the 865+ with integrated 5G chipset could be another incremental upgrade for the current flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates.

Via