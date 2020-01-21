Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 720G, 662 & 460 Chipsets

Today Qualcomm has announced three new chipsets for mid-range and entry-level smartphones. The chipsets are named Snapdragon 720G, Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 while the President of Qualcomm India – Rajen Vagadia said that the chipset maker is introducing these three platforms for the 4G markets where seamless connectivity is still unraveling.

Well, the Snapdragon 720G is promised to bring many of the Elite Gaming features if the 765G with the support for HDR, dynamic color range and high-quality synchronized sound with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive. The Snapdragon 662 will be bringing triple-camera support and will also be the first for Qualcomm 6-series chipset. The Snapdragon 460 chipset is expected to be the most affordable one from the list which could be used with entry-level devices but will be able to provide an increase in CPU and GPU performance over the other 4 series chipsets.

The Snapdragon 720G is a 8 nm process, while the Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460 are 11 nm process. The first one will be supporting Quick Charge 4.0 while the other two support Quick Charge 3. The 720G chipset will be supporting Adreno 618 GPU while the other two chipsets will be limited to Adreno 610 GPU.

In the press note, it is also mentioned that Qualcomm Location Suite is now supported on mobile for the first time as it supports up to seven satellite constellations concurrently which also includes the use of all of NavIC’s operating satellites for more accurate location performance. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.