Oppo A92s 5G Mid-Range Smartphone Launched With 120Hz Display

The Oppo A92s launched as the new 5G affordable smartphone in the Chinese market. Not long ago, rumors were suggesting that Oppo A92s is the latest mid-range smartphone from Oppo, which not only has 5G capabilities but also has a 120Hz refresh rate display. That also makes Oppo A2s, the first mid-range smartphone to feature such higher refresh rate displays.

And, now, the new Oppo A92s smartphone has been recently listed on the company’s China website. This listing also suggests it’s pricing and key specifications as well. While the listing doesn’t fully reveal the technical specifications of the device like the processor, but, it still gives away the prominent ones. Moreover, another leading retailer has listed the Oppo A92s for sale, which also reveals other specifications of this new mid-range device from Oppo.

Higher Refresh Rate Display

The Oppo A92s features a 6.57-inches LCD display, which has a higher 120Hz refresh rate. This significantly makes the cheapest mid-range 5G device from Oppo to have this higher refresh rate display. The IPS LCD display comes with a Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels) and also features dual punch hole cut-out to behold the selfie shooters.

Under the hood, the Oppo A92s is powered by Mediatek’s latest Dimensity 800 series chipset. The chipset maker announced the new 5G powered SoC early this year. This chipset has been made primarily, focusing on the mid-range smartphone segment. It is an octa-core processor that can deliver clock speeds of up to 2GHz.

The storage options on the Oppo A92s include either 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage or an 8GB+128GB storage variant.

Oppo A92s Launched With Six Cameras

The Oppo A92s has six cameras in total that include — two front-facing cameras — four rear cameras. The punch hole display on the front carries a 16MP selfie shooter accompanied by a secondary 2MP camera.

On the rear, the listing suggests a 48MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera. Noticing the current scenario of the smartphone cameras in general, and also considering the recent TENAA listings, the other two cameras could comprise a 2MP depth camera followed by another 2MP macro camera.

The Oppo A92s also packs in a decent 4000mAh battery that further supports Oppo’s 18W fast-charge technology, via USB Type-C port.

Pricing

Lastly, as for the pricing, the Oppo A92s is currently available for reservation on the Oppo’s Chinese listing. It suggests that the device would go for sale starting from April 29th. Hopefully, we can get to know more about the new affordable 5G mid-range smartphone after the sale.

As of now, the Oppo A92s is available starting at CNY 2199 (Rs 24,000 approx.) for the base 6GB+128GB variant. And, the larger 8GB+128GB comes at CNY 2499 (Rs 27,100 approx.). The device will also be offered in three color variants — Whisper White, 90-degree Black, which certainly appears strange for a color name.

