OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Spotted on Amazon India Affiliate Page

OnePlus is going to launch its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone soon which will be the successor for the OnePlus 7 series but nothing has been confirmed officially by the company yet. Now, both these upcoming devices from OnePlus have been listed on the Amazon India affiliate page and suggested their development. The advertising fee information of both these smartphones was provided by Amazon.

According to earlier leaks, the OnePlus 8 series phone will be coming with 120Hz display and should also be coming with wireless charging. The Amazon India’s affiliate page has listed phones with 1 percent advertising fee that includes OnePlus 7T Pro, OnPlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7 Pro. Nothing much is known about these upcoming smartphones but can expect more details to come up soon.

We can expect OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to come with a similar design with a hole-punch display design. Not the devices are expected to be coming with 120Hz QHD+ Fluid Display which will be based on the technology that OnePlus has announced recently. Furthermore, OnePlus has also joined the Wireless Power Consortium hinting wireless charing support for upcoming phones.

The OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro will be coming with the Android 10 operating system out of the box and should be coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and also rumored to come with a curved display panel. We should wait a few more days for OnePlus to confirm these officially. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.