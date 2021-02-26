Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Unboxing And First Impressions: Impressive Sound & Battery Life

Recently Nokia launched its second pair of TWS earbuds called Nokia Power Earbuds Lite (BH-405) in India. These are the watered-down version of the Nokia Power Earbuds launched in 2019. Nokia initially unveiled the Lite variant at the IFA event towards the end of last year. This month, the company has officially launched the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India for Rs 3,599. These new earbuds will be facing tough competition from the other best-selling TWS earbuds available in the market.

Coming to the unboxing part, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite comes in a white-colored square box. Inside the box, we first have the charging case with the earbuds inside. While our review unit is in Charcoal (Black) color, the company is also selling them in Snow (White) and Fjord (Blue) color options. The compartment underneath holds the small USB Type-C charging cable, extra pairs of replacement ear tips (large and small), warranty leaflet, and an incredibly thick quick start guide.

The charging case comes with a matte finish, and it quickly catches smudges. While the Nokia branding is on the front, the USB Type-C charging port is placed on the back. The four LED lights inside the case will indicate the battery status of the case. Unlike the Nokia Power Earbuds, which came with a 3000mAh charging case, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite’s charging case only holds a 600mAh battery. Speaking of the earbuds, they come with a mix of matte and glossy finish.

The earbuds are held magnetically in the case to charge. In terms of battery life, the earbuds come equipped with a 50mAh battery each and deliver up to 5 hours of continuous playback. When combined with the charging case, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will offer a whopping 35 hours of playback time. The fit of these earbuds was not that secure for me, which might differ from person to person. However, the flat surface area on the earbuds helps in accurately detecting the touch controls.

Beneath the touch surface on both the earbuds, there is an LED light that glows in red and blue colors. Moreover, some of the touch controls function differently depending on the right or left earbud. While double tap on the right earbud increases the volume, the same function on the left earbud decreases the volume. With the IPX7 rating, the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite will surely withstand water and sweat better than the competition.

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and are powered by 6mm graphene drivers for high-quality audio output. There is no pairing button on the case. The earbuds will automatically enter the pairing mode once they are removed from the charging case. Both the call quality and audio quality while listening to music came out way better than expected. Changing the ear tips to the correct size doesn’t only offer a perfect fit but also drastically increases the audio quality. While these new TWS earbuds from Nokia impressed us in this little duration, we have wait and see how they fare against the competition in the long term.