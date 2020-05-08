Mi 10 5G Launched With 108MP Camera and 90Hz Refresh Rate Display

Xiaomi India has finally brought its much anticipated Mi 10 5G flagship phone to India. The 5G flagship smartphone was first introduced in the Chinese market last year. The Mi 10 was initially set to launch in the country, this March, which couldn’t happen — unfortunately to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The government had imposed the first nationwide lockdown that had halted the sales of smartphones. Since there are now exceptions being made, Xiaomi India has decided to unveil its flagship Mi 10 smartphone in the country. Besides, the company has also launched Mi Box 4K alongside the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

90Hz AMOLED Display

Mi 10 5G features a 6.67-inches AMOLED FHD+ display. It’s a 3D curved display spread across the sides of the phones as well. There’s a punch hole on the top that holds the front-facing camera. Also, like all the flagships out there this AMOLED display supports 90Hz refresh rate with sampling rates of 180Hz. The display is further protected Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Also, the display comes with HDR10+ support.

Under The Hood

The new Mi 10 packs in the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the 5G capable processor made by Qualcomm. This makes the flagship Mi 10, the first 5G smartphone in the country from Xiaomi India. The 5G processor is equipped with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The octa-core processor is further paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

The Mi 10 5G will be featuring in two storage variants in India. These include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and another 8GB RAM variant with 256GB onboard storage. Both the RAM are LPDDR5 and the storages are UFS 3.0 support.

Quad Rear Cameras With 8K Support

The Mi 10 comes with quad rear cameras that comprise a 108MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture. There’s a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture and further accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth-sensing camera as well. The rear cameras for the first time support 8K video recording and also have OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support. Upfront, the punch-hole display packs in a 20MP selfie shooter. It can record videos of up 1080p and features HDR support.

Battery & Wireless Charging

The Mi 10 is powered by a decent non-removable 4780mAH battery that supports 30W fast charging alongside 30W Wireless Charging as well.

The Mi 10 5G ships with Android 10 based MIUI 11 out of the box. The connectivity options include the new Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS, and NFC as well.

Pricing

The Mi 10 5G as suggested earlier, will be available in two storage variants. The 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 49,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999.

Stay connected to PhoneRadar for more such interesting updates and you can follow us here on Twitter and Instagram.