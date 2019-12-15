Lenovo HT10 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — First Impressions

Lenovo has unveiled yet another pair of wireless earbuds — the Lenovo HT10. These happen to be the true wireless earbuds earphones from the company, which come with a charging case. Like any other truly wireless earbuds out there, the new HT10 earbuds along with the charging case also come with modern design elements with Lenovo branding on top. We have tested out the new Lenovo true wireless Bluetooth earbuds HT10 for a few days now and here are our first impressions —

What’s in the box

The HT10 earbuds packaging consists of the earbuds themselves packed in the charging case. The box also includes USB Type-C cable for charging as well. In addition to the warranty, the box further includes the manual for setting up the new true wireless earbuds, which would indeed be helpful if you’re new in using to the wireless earbuds, for the first time. The box also provides a couple of extra silicone earbuds’ tips as well.

Specifications

Firstly, putting out the specs, we have the HT10 earbuds powered by Qualcomm 3020 Chipset with aptX HD audio support. The earbuds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, which have transmission range of up to 10 meteres and frequency response between 20-20k Hertz. The earbuds come with integrated Apple Siri, and Google Assistant features as well. The HT10 earbuds also have HFP, HSP, AVRCP, APTX, and CVC support too. And lastly, these true wireless Bluetooth earbuds are claimed to have HD sound experience with extra bass as well.

Design & Fit

As stated earlier, the HT10 comes with a conventional design as supposed to other Bluetooth earbuds out there. The HT10 earbuds come with minimal design case. The case has the traditional USB Type-C port for charging along with the charging indication as well (through LED lights). The earbuds itself also appear premium when it comes to design, and they fit well in ears as well. The fit appears firm and secure — thanks to the extra pair of earbuds’ tips. On the whole, the HT10 true wireless earbuds from Lenovo look good in terms of design and ear fit.

Setting Up & Performance

Setting up the Lenovo HT10 earbuds is quite easy, the earbuds when removed from the charging case pair automatically. After that, the Right earbud acts as a master device with which the pairing takes place. While, connecting and pairing there’s voice prompt-u in the earbuds, which is quite advantageous. While the aforementioned process is for the Stereo mode, there’s a mono mode as well, with which both earbuds can be treated as different entities.

After pairing, the earbuds can now be controlled efficiently as well, pressing either of the power keys on both earbuds would play/pause the track. During playback, pressing and holding the right earbud would skip to the next track and undergoing the same process on the left earbud would take you to the previous track. And, double pressing on either of the buttons on the earbuds would reduce or increase the volumes respectively. Answering calls on the HT10 earbuds is also considerably simple — short pressing the power key on either of the buds – answers the calls and double-clicking the power button would reject the call, likewise. And, lastly, triple-clicking either of the buds would trigger your respective phone’s voice assistant, i.e., Apple Siri or Google Assistant.

In terms of performance, the HT10 true wireless Bluetooth earbuds from Lenovo deliver great audio — thanks to Qualcomm 3020 chipset with aptX HD audio support. Firstly, the secure fit of the earbuds gives you enough isolation to have a reliable audio experience. While the bass appears to be decent, the audio playback on the earbuds is quite crisp. These earbuds could easily overcome what you would listen on a traditional wired headset.

That said, another important aspect of the HT10 earbuds is its battery. Both the earbuds carry 60mAh battery each, and the charging case carries an 800mAh battery. Lenovo claims the earbuds would deliver a playback time of upto 6-8h ours, while we haven’t tested it out fully, the earbuds do appear to offer claimed battery life, as per our minimal testing undergone for the past couple of days.

Conclusion

To conclude, these new HT10 true wireless earbuds from Lenovo are decent enough to be considered if you want to lead a true wireless music listening experience. The design and packaging it offers are premium and convenient, which can fit in your pocket alongside your smartphone quite easily. The audio quality and music listening experience is crisp and adequate. The Lenovo HT10 earbuds could become your music companion easily on the go instead of carrying those tangled earphones, any day.