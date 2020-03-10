If you own this Samsung phone, you could stream Netflix in HD/HDR 10

Netflix, which owns a plethora of international and national streaming content including — TV Shows, Movies, Documentaries, Web Series, Originals and more had just updated its devices support list, recently. The devices support mean — the new compatible devices that support Netflix streaming in either HD or HDR. These latest compatibility lists include the majority of devices that are Samsung-made and that comprise of a lot of old smartphones and tablets as well. The devices’ list was first spotted by folks at Android Police.

Firstly, let us familiarise you about the non-Samsung devices too that are now included in the compatibility list. Recently launched devices including — Sony Xperia II, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and TCL 10 Pro now support the latest HDR10 format streaming. In addition, the compatibility list also comprises of devices that feature the latest Mediatek chipsets (Helio P65, G90 series, Helio P90) and also Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and Samsung Exynos 980 chipset as well.

Now, as for the majority of the Samsung devices’ list is concerned, more than 20 devices from the company now support Netlfix HD steaming, which includes Samsung’s Galaxy A, M, Note, S and the Z series phones as well. The following list showcases Samsung devices that support Netflix HD streaming support:

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

On the other hand, the devices made by Samsung that support the new HDR 10 streaming support cover —

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Meanwhile, there are older Samsung’s Galaxy Tablet devices as well, which come under the latest Netflix’s devices compatibility list. The devices comprise of Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab A 8.0, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab Active Pro, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

In total, these happen to be around 30 new devices that support either Netflix HD or the new HDR10 streaming support. The report also indicates Netflix has been conventionally slow in rolling out these new companies devices updates nonetheless, having these many new devices supporting the HDR10 and HD streaming support is assuredly promising.

Also, Netflix also has mobile only plan that had launched last year in the country, which starts at Rs 199 per month for one device.

