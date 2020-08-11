Huawei Watch Fit Leaked With AMOLED Display & Heart Rate Sensor

Recently, Huawei has officially confirmed to launch its next flagship smartphone in early September. The company will be launching the Mate 40 series and the Mate X2 foldable smartphone. Based on the rumors, Huawei will also announce a bunch of accessories including the newly leaked Huawei Watch Fit.

The Huawei Watch Fit is currently listed on a few European websites as “Coming Soon.” It will be priced at EUR 119 (approx INR 10,500 / USD 140) and comes in Graphite Black, Cantaloupe Orange, Sakura Pink, and Mint Green color options. Since the company is yet to make any official announcement, there is no information regarding the availability of the Watch Fit.

The large rectangular dial features a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 456 by 280 pixels resolution. As seen on the previous Huawei smartwatches, the new Watch Fit might also come powered by the in-house Lite OS. However, there are also rumors that the company might replace it with the new Harmony OS.

Moreover, the Huawei Watch Fit can be used with the devices running on Android 5.0 and above or iOS 9 and above. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and also includes onboard GPS. It is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM) and could come handy for tracking swimming activities.

The other sensors include accelerometer, barometer, heart rate sensor, and ambient light sensor. Talking about the activity tracking, the Huawei Watch Fit supports several sport modes including walking, running, indoor cycling, and outdoor cycling.

Heart rate tracking sleep monitoring, and all-day activity tracking. It can track sleep and breathing exercises.

Coming to the battery life, it is mentioned to last up to 10 days on a single charge. It sports a physical button and a microphone on the right edge. However, it is clearly mentioned that it lacks the speaker for attending voice calls. The Huawei Watch Fit comes with 20mm silicon straps which are also user-replaceable.