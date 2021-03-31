How To Fix “MSA Keeps Stopping” Error On Mi, Redmi & Poco Smartphones

Xiaomi ships its smartphones with the in-house MIUI, well known for showing ads. The MIUI can be found on Mi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. With continuous optimizations and fixes to UI, there will be some new bugs come out. Recently, several Xiaomi smartphones powered by the MIUI have seen apps crashing frequently. Several users also reported the “msa keeps stopping” error on their Redmi and POCO smartphones. Both Google and Xiaomi have already acknowledged the issue. They are rolling out a new update for their apps to fix the apps from crashing.

MSA

Go to the Settings menu and tap on Apps > Manage Apps .

menu and tap on > . Tap on the three dots menu (a.k.a kebab menu) at the top right corner of your screen.

(a.k.a kebab menu) at the top right corner of your screen. Search for msa and tap on it.

and tap on it. Now, tap on Clear data > Clear all data .

> . Choose Ok to confirm clearing all the data.

Android System WebView

Go to the Settings menu and tap on Apps > Manage Apps .

menu and tap on > . Tap on the three dots menu at the top right corner of your screen.

at the top right corner of your screen. Search for WebView and tap on Android System WebView .

and tap on . Tap on the Clear data > Clear all data .

> . Choose Ok to confirm clearing all the data.

to confirm clearing all the data. Now, tap on Uninstall updates .

. Choose Ok to confirm uninstalling all the latest updates.

If any Google app like Gmail or Chrome is still crashing on your smartphone, follow the below procedure to uninstall the latest update to that specific app.

Go to the Settings menu and tap on Apps > Manage Apps .

menu and tap on > . Tap on the three dots menu at the top right corner of your screen.

at the top right corner of your screen. Search for Gmail/Chrome and tap on that specific app.

and tap on that specific app. Tap on the Clear data > Clear all data .

> . Choose Ok to confirm clearing all the data.

to confirm clearing all the data. Now, tap on Uninstall updates .

. Choose Ok to confirm uninstalling all the latest updates.

Follow the above process if any other third-party app is crashing on your Mi, Redmi, or POCO smartphone. Let us know in the comments section if you have any other questions.