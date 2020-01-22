How to Enable Dark Theme on WhatsApp with latest Beta – APK Download

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging service with billions of users across the Globe. The application for Android has been updated to version 2.20.13 which brings the much-awaited dark mode feature. Although the user can still choose the light or dark theme after the installation depending on which mode they are comfortable with.

How to get the Dark Theme?

If you are already on beta check for the update and if you are not on beta and still want the dark mode, then you can download the APK from APK mirror ( Download link ). After the update, you can go to the settings of the application and tap on the Chats item. You can now select and choose the Dark option to change it to Dark mode. There is also a system default option for Android 10 users that identifies the theme used by the system and changes them accordingly.

Furthermore, the users of Android Pie or lower will be getting the option of Set by Battery Saver which can be selected for automatic selection based on the battery saver settings. It is advised to wait for the stable update instead of using the beta version. But if you still want to download and install the APK it shouldn’t be much of a problem. iOS users should also be getting the feature soon as the company is said to be working on it.

WhatsApp’s Dark mode has been in the talks from 2018 and now the beta has been released and we should be expecting the stable update for Android users very soon. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more similar news and updates.