DIZO GoPods D Unboxing And First Impressions: Best Budget TWS Earbuds?

DIZO is the first brand to launch under the Realme TechLife ecosystem. Earlier today, the company launched the affordable TWS earbuds called DIZO GoPods D alongside the neckband-style DIZO Wireless headset. The DIZO GoPods D are very much similar to one of the best-selling TWS earbuds in India — Realme Buds Q. While the Realme Buds Q are currently retailing for Rs 1,799, the newly launched DIZO GoPods D will go on sale for Rs 1,599 (Rs 1,399 for the first sale). However, there is nothing unique to make these TWS earbuds raise eyebrows.

Opening up the retail package, you will find the charging case with both earbuds inside it, charging cable, and user manuals. Before using them for the very first time, you have to peel the stickers on the charging pin contact points on each earbud. You can customize the touch controls and other features using the Realme Link app. As far as the design and build quality go, they are sturdy enough to handle everyday abuse without any issues. The earbuds themselves come with a matte finish that is fingerprint-resistant.

However, the touch-sensitive area on the earbuds can be a bit difficult to operate. Half the time, the earbuds failed to notice the touch. The earbuds come with three different sizes (small, medium, & large) of silicone ear tips, which is great as it prevents them from slipping off easily and provides a better seal for partial noise isolation. Weighing at just 4.1 grams per earbuds, the DIZO GoPods D is one of the lightest TWS earbuds available in India.

It also features an ergonomic design that makes it easy for you to wear them during workouts and running sessions. Coming to the sound quality, the definition in mids and highs is good with no distortion at high volumes. With the 10mm larger Bass Booster driver, the DIZO GoPods D sounds much better than other TWS earbuds available under the Rs 2,000 price point. While there is no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the company mentioned the DIZO GoPods D to support Environmental Noise Cancellation( ENC). However, there isn’t much difference if you are in a noisy environment.

More importantly, the battery life of these TWS earbuds is impressive for its size. The earbuds can last up to five hours with a single charge, while the charging case will provide an additional fifteen hours of playback time. Plus, charging for just ten minutes will give you two hours of music playback that means that they are ready again within no time at all!

On the back of the charging case, you will find the MicroUSB port for charging. I would have preferred a USB Type-C port for a more convenient charging experience. The charging case also includes a LED light on the front to indicate the charging status. You should also note that there is no wireless charging support. The DIZO GoPods D supports Bluetooth 5.0 and can be instantly paired with your Android smartphone. However, there is no multi-device support. It also supports gaming mode with super-low latency of only 110ms.

You can enter or exit the gaming mode by pressing and holding simultaneously on both earbuds. Alternatively, you can also use the Realme Link App for the gaming mode and several other options. The earbuds are also IPX4 certified for splash resistance, but not the charging case. After using it for a week, I am happy to say that the Dizos GoPods D is an impressive-sounding wireless earbuds and they have a solid battery life. The sound is crisp, clear and it has decent bass.

I also like how well these in-ear buds fit in my ears too because of their lightweight design which makes them comfortable for long listening sessions. There’s nothing worse than when you spend hours on end with your headphones only to be frustrated from sore spots or hurting eardrums due to poor fitting earphones/headphones; this doesn’t happen with these ones!