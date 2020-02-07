China’s Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo to take on Google Play Store – Report

As we already know Google suspended a few of its business operations with Huawei that also included the ban on using Google services and Play Store. Later the Huawei got a 90-day license extension do the business with American firms and few reports suggest that the company has been working on other alternatives for the Play Store. The latest reports suggest that the Chines mobile companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are working on a platform that will be rival to Google Play Store.

All these smartphone giants are said to be making a Play Store alternative call Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) that will allow developers outside China to upload all their apps on their respective app stores. Furthermore, GDSA is said to serve as a single place for apps from app stores of Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo which is said to help developers market their apps in overseas markets also.

On this, there is already a prototype website and the device will be including 9 different regions which include, India, Indonesia, and others. The platform could be going live by March 2020 but noting is sure as of now. This new platform is said to be letting its users access a wide range of applications similar to the Play Store. Reports state that Xiaomi denied Huawei’s involvement and the other three companies Huawei, Oppo and Vivo has not commented on this issue.

The new platform is said to attract more developers with better monetary benefits and this, in turn, will give users access to many applications. Huawei is also moving away from Google and is developing its own Harmony OS and we need to wait a few more days to get proper information on the same. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source