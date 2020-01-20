Black Shark & Tencent Games Team up for making next-generation Gaming Phone – Details

Black Shark has announced its partnership with Tencent games to explore innovation in gaming. Well, Black Shark which is well known for its gaming line of smartphones said that it is aiming to provide its customers with a more diverse gaming experience and they have partnered with Tencent Games. Earlier we have also seen smartphone makers like Asus partnered with Tencent Games to bring their ROG Phone II and also the Tencent customized Elite version in China.

Black Shark 2 Pro smartphone was launched in July last year and the upcoming Black Shark 3 is expected to be launched in the next few months. A few days back, we have seen a Black Shark device surfaced online which came with 120Hz display and also along with the option of switching between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz Quad HD or 2K resolution with an option to change to 1080p resolution.

Furthermore, the upcoming device is said to be featuring Qualcomm’s latest snapdragon 865 SoC along with an improved cooling mechanism. It is also expected to come with 5G connectivity and also to feature 16GB of RAM. It should be coming with a bigger battery and a better battery.

As of now we do not have much information about the upcoming device and can expect more and more details to come up in the future days. Gaming phones have been the go-to devices for gaming enthusiasts across the globe and we can expect more gaming devices in the future. Comment in the section below if you play a lot of games on your mobile and also if you have more queries on the same. Stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

Source