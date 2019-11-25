Best LG W30 Accessories – Cases, Screen Protectors, Earphones & More

Just like other LG W smartphones, the new LG W30 also comes packed with feature-rich hardware. It comes with a premium looking glossy finish body and is available Aurora Green, Platinum Grey, and Thunder Blue color options. It is also the first triple camera smartphone from a major brand to be launched under Rs 10,000. The LG W30 sports a dedicated ultra-wide-angle sensor which became a basic feature 2019 flagships. It also comes with Dot FullVision display and runs on stock Android. Below is the list of all essential accessories for your new LG W30 smartphone.

Cases & Covers

The LG W30 comes with a premium looking glossy body with gradient finish, it easily attracts fingerprints and smudges. The company doesn’t provide a case within the package and we suggest you get a better case which can also protect the device from drops. If you want to reveal the aesthetics of your device, then the clear cases with a bumper are what we can recommend.

Tempered Glass & Screen Protectors

The 6.26-inch IPS display on the front comes with Waterdrop notch and the company didn’t mention anything about the protection on the top. By applying a screen protector or a tempered glass can protect the display from scratches while daily usage and shattering when dropped. We suggest you put a good quality tempered glass on the top of your display to add an extra bit of protection to your device.

Powerbanks

The online stores are flooded with generic powerbanks and most of them don’t even offer fast charging support. If you are looking for a branded and affordable powerbank that also supports fast charging, then the Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi Powerbank 2i is one of the best options. The Duracell’s 3,350mAh Powerbank is also an option if you are looking for compactly sized powerbank. Since the device doesn’t support fast charging, these fast charging powerbanks can only offer up to 10W charging speeds for your LG W30 smartphone.

MicroUSB Cables

The company provides a basic MicroUSB cable within the box for charging. There are some high quality cables with better build quality available in the market. These cables also come with a cheaper price tag and can be carried every day without having to worry about regular wear and tear. Unlike the original cables, a few 3rd party company are also offering braided cables at a very nominal price.

Budget Earphones

Just like other budget smartphones, the LG W30 also doesn’t come with a headset out of the box. In recent months, we have seen quite a few earphones with the good quality audio and budget price tag. Since the earphones are not provided with the device, we have selected some options which offer good sound output and comes with a budget price tag.

Wireless Earphones

In case, you want to go wireless, then the below-mentioned options are the best we have found to offer the best sound quality along with comfort for longer usages.

If you are one of the lucky guys to get the new LG W30 in the flash sales, share the best accessories you have tried in the comment section below. 😎