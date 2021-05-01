Apple AirTag Goes On Sale in India for Rs 3,190 — Unboxing & Features

Apple’s newly launched AirTag is now available via its official website in India. The company unveiled it last month during its Spring Loaded event. Alongside the AirTag, Apple also announced the M1-powered 24-inch iMac and iPad Pros, the Purple iPhone 12, and the new Apple TV 4K. The AirTag will be sold in one and four packs for Rs 3,190 and Rs 10,900, respectively.

The rumors regarding the Apple AirTag first appeared in 2019. It took almost two years for the company to officially unveil them. While it comes only in white, the company is offering free engraving with text and emojis. Apple also launched several accessories for the AirTag, which starts at Rs 3,590. The AirTag measures 31.9mm in diameter and 8mm in height.

Moreover, it is also IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. It includes the Apple U1 chip and supports the Precision Finding feature on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 devices. It also works with previous iPhones but doesn’t have the Precision Finding feature. AirTag will only work with iPhones iPod Touch running on iOS 14.5 and later, and iPads running on iPadOS 14.5 and later.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery powering the AirTag is rated to offer one-year battery life. If the lost AirTag is within Bluetooth range, the user can either find it using the Find My app or ask Siri to locate it. Beyond the Bluetooth range, it utilizes the Find My network powered by billions of Apple devices, including the iPhone and iPad. Anyone with an NFC-capable device can find out the details of the lost AirTag owner.

Apple also built several privacy-focused features to avoid using AirTag for tracking strangers. The company also launched the Find My Accessory program for other manufacturers to implement AirTag like technology in any of their products.