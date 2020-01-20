Android 11 Developer Preview Spotted on Google Pixel 4

The upcoming Android 11 “R” Developer preview has been spotted on the Google Pixel 4 phone. This clearly indicates the upcoming Android version is round the corner and this operating system will be the 11th iteration of Android OS. A benchmark test has been spotted on Geekbench but it has yet to be confirmed officially.

Google has also announced that it is now dropping the customary desserts and alphabetic naming scheme for a more comprehensive numerical system. Considering this the alphabetic naming spotted on the test could also be a fake one but even Android 10 was referred to as Android Q in the developer preview initially before the official rollout.

There were six beta versions from Google before releasing Android 10 on the 3rd of September. The developer preview was announced in March 2020 so we might expect a similar time frame for the next Android version also. The Pixels users will be receiving the beta program initially as it has been from years and other devices will be included later.

Have you been a beta tester? If your answer is yes, you should be knowing that there is a risk of installing the first few releases of the latest Android since it might be coming with multiple bugs. So it is advised to install them later after few updates so that most of the bugs are cleared.

As we know, the new Android version brings many new features along with many overall improvements and this year, the upcoming Android version might be targeting on bringing support for the foldable and flexible device. We have to wait a few more days to get more details on the same and comment in the section below to share your views. Do stay tuned to PhoneRadar for more.

